Steve Jobs as You've Never Seen Him Before

Never-before-seen video footage of Steve Jobs emerged on the fourth anniversary of the Apple co-founder’s death.

The videos – played Monday for Apple employees, and obtained by ABC News – feature Jobs in conversations with his colleagues.

“The greatest thing is when you do put your heart and soul into something over an extended period of time, and it is worth it,” he says in one of the video clips.

Jobs died of cancer Oct. 5, 2011, at age 56.

The visionary behind the Macintosh personal computer, the iPod and iPhone can be seen onscreen in two films, the documentary “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine,” and the biographical drama “Steve Jobs,” which was written by Aaron Sorkin and stars Michael Fassbender as Jobs.

Apple execs have criticized both films. So on the fourth anniversary of Jobs’ passing Monday, Apple showed employees the rare footage.

In one of the videos, he expresses concern for Apple’s employees.

“I want you all to go into one of our retail stores in the next eight to 10 weeks and just give one of the Apple retail employees a hug,” he is seen telling employees.

He also referenced his favorite band, the Beatles, as a motivating tool.

“Together, they helped amplify each other's really good tendencies and keep each other from making mistakes,” Jobs said. “And that's true of any team. It's never one person. And we got a really great team here at Apple.”

In one video clip, Jobs thanks employees for work on the iPhone the day before its release in 2007.

“I think everyone who has worked on iPhone and made those sacrifices is going to feel that it has been worth it,” he said. “This is a landmark product.”

He even addresses an employee’s inquiry about the history behind his ripped jeans.

“There is no history; they are just old like me, but I am very comfortable in them,” he says. “There is no excuse. There is no excuse.”