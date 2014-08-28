Home> Technology

Woman 'Scared to Death' by Latest UFO Sighting

By BRIAN CANOVA
August 28, 2014

PHOTO: Stephanie Wilkerson aimed her camera phone at the evening sky once strange lights appeared.
Courtesy Stephanie Wilkerson

There's something mysterious in the sky. Sometimes it's a saucer-shaped object. Sometimes it's a series of lights that change in formation, color and speed. Other times someone steps forward to admit that the mystery is, well, nothing more than a hoax. One thing is certain: the phenomena of UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, will keep many with their eyes (and cameras) fixed on the skies for years to come. (Click each title to see video on mobile devices.)

VIDEO: Residents outside Harrisburg, Pa., spotted a mysterious object in the sky.
ABCNews.com
Woman 'Scared to Death' by UFO

Pennsylvanian Stephanie Wilkerson aimed her camera at the evening sky once strange lights appeared.

VIDEO: Eerie lights illuminate a group of deer in a wooded area in Mississippi.
ABCNews.com
Bambi Meets a UFO

A Mississippi couple's trail cameras capture eerie images involving a group of deer and floating lights.

VIDEO: Witnesses dismiss talk that colorful lights are a result of military aircraft exercises.
ABCNEWS.com
Carolina Close Encounter?

Witnesses dismiss talk that colorful lights spotted in Carteret County, North Carolina, are a result of military aircraft exercises.

VIDEO: Officials believe a prank caused the red lights that changed formation.
ABCNEWS.com
Texas City Lights

Texas officials believe a prank caused the red lights that changed formation.

VIDEO: Theories include a Russian government drone or camera filming the protest.
ABCNEWS.com
UFO Spotted Over Russian Protesters

Theories include a Russian government drone or camera filming the protest.

VIDEO: Strange lights appeared over New Orleans during the Saints-Colts football game.
ABCNEWS.com
'Sunday Night Football' Surprise

Strange lights appeared over New Orleans during the Saints-Colts football game.

VIDEO: Airplanes Mistaken for UFOs in Dust Cloud
ABCNEWS.com
Dust Storm Spins Mystery

Two strange objects spotted in a Phoenix cloud were later confirmed to be airplanes.

VIDEO: Tourist films UFOs over London, England.
ABCNEWS.com
Big Ben Meets E.T.?

A tourist filmed this sky show that occurred above the River Thames in London.

VIDEO: Video shows lights hovering above Lake Michigan.
ABC News
Lake Michigan Light Show

Video shows lights hovering above one of the Great Lakes.

VIDEO: A strange grouping of flashing lights was witnessed in the night sky.
ABC News
Windy City Witnesses UFO

A strange grouping of flashing lights in Chicago was spotted in the night sky.

VIDEO: People in Lafayette report a strange formation of lights in the night sky.
ABC News
UFO Sighting Spooks Colorado Town

Lafayette residents reported a strange formation of lights in the night sky.

VIDEO: Tourist shoots glowing object hovering over Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock
ABC News
UFO Heads for Holy City

A tourist filmed a glowing object hovering over Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock.

VIDEO: NYPD switchboards lit up as strange objects were seen flying above Manhattan.
ABC News
UFOs Hover Over NYC

NYPD switchboards lit up as strange objects were seen flying above Manhattan.

VIDEO: Airport in inner Mongolia is reportedly shut down because of UFO sightings.
ABC News
New Sighting of UFO Over China

An airport in inner Mongolia was reportedly shut down because of UFO sightings.

VIDEO: Three glowing objects appear to hover in the night sky over Brooklyn.
ABCNEWS.com
UFO Sighting in New York City

Three glowing objects appear to hover in the night sky over Brooklyn.

