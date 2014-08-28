Woman 'Scared to Death' by Latest UFO Sighting

Courtesy Stephanie Wilkerson There's something mysterious in the sky. Sometimes it's a saucer-shaped object. Sometimes it's a series of lights that change in formation, color and speed. Other times someone steps forward to admit that the mystery is, well, nothing more than a hoax. One thing is certain: the phenomena of UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, will keep many with their eyes (and cameras) fixed on the skies for years to come. (Click each title to see video on mobile devices.)

ABCNews.com Woman 'Scared to Death' by UFO Pennsylvanian Stephanie Wilkerson aimed her camera at the evening sky once strange lights appeared.

ABCNews.com Bambi Meets a UFO A Mississippi couple's trail cameras capture eerie images involving a group of deer and floating lights.

ABCNEWS.com Carolina Close Encounter? Witnesses dismiss talk that colorful lights spotted in Carteret County, North Carolina, are a result of military aircraft exercises.

ABCNEWS.com Texas City Lights Texas officials believe a prank caused the red lights that changed formation.

ABCNEWS.com UFO Spotted Over Russian Protesters Theories include a Russian government drone or camera filming the protest.

ABCNEWS.com 'Sunday Night Football' Surprise Strange lights appeared over New Orleans during the Saints-Colts football game.

ABCNEWS.com Dust Storm Spins Mystery Two strange objects spotted in a Phoenix cloud were later confirmed to be airplanes.

ABCNEWS.com Big Ben Meets E.T.? A tourist filmed this sky show that occurred above the River Thames in London.

ABC News Lake Michigan Light Show Video shows lights hovering above one of the Great Lakes.

ABC News Windy City Witnesses UFO A strange grouping of flashing lights in Chicago was spotted in the night sky.

ABC News UFO Sighting Spooks Colorado Town Lafayette residents reported a strange formation of lights in the night sky.

ABC News UFO Heads for Holy City A tourist filmed a glowing object hovering over Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock.

ABC News UFOs Hover Over NYC NYPD switchboards lit up as strange objects were seen flying above Manhattan.

ABC News New Sighting of UFO Over China An airport in inner Mongolia was reportedly shut down because of UFO sightings.