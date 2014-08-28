Woman 'Scared to Death' by Latest UFO Sighting

There's something mysterious in the sky. Sometimes it's a saucer-shaped object. Sometimes it's a series of lights that change in formation, color and speed. Other times someone steps forward to admit that the mystery is, well, nothing more than a hoax. One thing is certain: the phenomena of UFOs, or unidentified flying objects, will keep many with their eyes (and cameras) fixed on the skies for years to come. (Click each title to see video on mobile devices.)
Pennsylvanian Stephanie Wilkerson aimed her camera at the evening sky once strange lights appeared.
A Mississippi couple's trail cameras capture eerie images involving a group of deer and floating lights.
Witnesses dismiss talk that colorful lights spotted in Carteret County, North Carolina, are a result of military aircraft exercises.
Texas officials believe a prank caused the red lights that changed formation.
Theories include a Russian government drone or camera filming the protest.
Strange lights appeared over New Orleans during the Saints-Colts football game.
Two strange objects spotted in a Phoenix cloud were later confirmed to be airplanes.
A tourist filmed this sky show that occurred above the River Thames in London.
Video shows lights hovering above one of the Great Lakes.
A strange grouping of flashing lights in Chicago was spotted in the night sky.
Lafayette residents reported a strange formation of lights in the night sky.
A tourist filmed a glowing object hovering over Jerusalem's Dome of the Rock.
NYPD switchboards lit up as strange objects were seen flying above Manhattan.
An airport in inner Mongolia was reportedly shut down because of UFO sightings.
Three glowing objects appear to hover in the night sky over Brooklyn.