157 new emojis finalized for 2018 release

More
The new emojis will be developed for smartphones and available this fall.
0:29 | 02/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 157 new emojis finalized for 2018 release

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52931636,"title":"157 new emojis finalized for 2018 release","duration":"0:29","description":"The new emojis will be developed for smartphones and available this fall.","url":"/Technology/video/157-emojis-finalized-2018-release-52931636","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.