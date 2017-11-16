Transcript for Amazon delivering Thanksgiving discounts at Whole Foods

Today's tag might Amazon delivering Thanksgiving discounts at whole foods prime members are receiving email coupons at heart fifty cent per pound off the price of organic Turkey. All whole foods customers will see prices dropped on other selected items. Test well it's not something big today dead to CEO he seemed their release this silhouettes. Ahead of the unveiling of its semi truck Elon Musk has a ready said the truck will blow people's minds the electric truck is expected to have a range of 200 to 300 miles. Many people are no longer waiting to binge in the privacy of their own home. A new study found 67%. Of Netflix users actually watch in public. On trains buses even waiting in line at more than a third admit to binging at work and 12% hit to play Bratton. In the public restroom who are you people think what's wrong with engineering from the Solomon bill Boozer templates.

