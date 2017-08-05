Amazon Echo gets a $30 price cut

The price of the smart speaker has been slashed to $150.
05/08/17

Transcript for Amazon Echo gets a $30 price cut
It's a basic rights a thirty dollar price cut for Amazon echo Amazon has slashed the price of its mark speaker to 150. Dollars. The companies pitching it as a mothers' day sale but tech experts are thinking they're making room for a new see it may have a built in screen for video chats and online shopping. A FaceBook is going Hollywood business insider says face but is planning to launch two dozen original shows next month including. Scripted shows and reality shows interest in FaceBook has reportedly hired a number of A list celebrities and there is now special weight to immortalized that tweet you feel of the best ever. And I can just put an a frame including Kanye US's best weeks there frame tweets is offering prints of customers' favorite 140 character moments. You can put your favorite photo or text based tweaked on a real wall for 49 dollars. Those are tech but. Now into a bidding for Christmas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":47270182,"title":"Amazon Echo gets a $30 price cut","duration":"0:56","description":"The price of the smart speaker has been slashed to $150.","url":"/Technology/video/amazon-echo-30-price-cut-47270182","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
