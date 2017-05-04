Transcript for Amazon pays $50 million for rights to stream NFL

And today tech site Amazon is teaming up with the NFL yet a company has signed a deal allowing its prime customers to stream Thursday night football games this coming season. Comes on paid fifteen million dollars for the rights taking an Amazon customers are due as much as seventy million dollars in refunds. It's all part of a settlement after kids were able to make purchases on Amazon with their mobile devices without parental permission well now. Well they'll need permission to make those purchases. And a woman's viral sweetest highlighting and you have that allows you to see who's trying to break into your phone to break an app takes a picture anytime your passcode is entered incorrectly well Dakota Smith showed all of her attempts. They're trying to unlock her boyfriend's phone she admits. All the snapshots on the phone. Word of her accident not happened Galicia the sunglasses though the insect bite.

