Amazon unveils 'Echo Look'

New computerized style assistant takes your photo and gives feedback on your outfit of the day.
0:50 | 04/27/17

Transcript for Amazon unveils 'Echo Look'
It today sect like Amazon wants to put a camera in your bedroom the echo look at the hands free voice activated camera that can shoot following photos and short videos. Providing feedback on your outfit of the day so Amazon calls it a stylus system for the price tag 200 bucks yes please. And on a video assistant is giving you some more help in the kitchen now. Google home now has five million Reza be spider is beyond your phone. And then Google home will read the steps to you at whatever pace you choose and engineers at BMW and many have reportedly developed a car that changes color. Interest and they preached a video about it last year but are now said to be testing it. The car recognizes. Its driver. And then it changes the color all of this. Depending on your mood but you can't lie to people setting OK everything I well it's not father her car is dark blue button those insect bites have a great day.

