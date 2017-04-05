Transcript for Americans hang up on landlines as cellphone homes dominate

Phone home a new government study revealing for the first time ever more than half of all American homes. A relying on cell phones only. And eliminating eliminating land line phones sold fashion. The report showing almost 51% of homes used only wireless six and a half percent a homes using only land line. With 39%. Still ample.

