Americans hang up on landlines as cellphone homes dominate

A U.S. government study finds that homes and apartments with only cellphone service reached a majority for the first time in the last six months of 2016.
0:20 | 05/04/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Americans hang up on landlines as cellphone homes dominate
Phone home a new government study revealing for the first time ever more than half of all American homes. A relying on cell phones only. And eliminating eliminating land line phones sold fashion. The report showing almost 51% of homes used only wireless six and a half percent a homes using only land line. With 39%. Still ample.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

