Transcript for Apple may be developing new phone

In today's tech by the possible new phone from apple an analyst claims apple is working on a full mobile phone that doubles as a tablet. But don't get too excited quite yet the analyst says it won't be out until 20/20 an apple I propose a new group of a motor concert represented disabled people. That's right the thirteen images it includes service dog the death and people in wheelchairs the emoticon still have to be approved. If they get the green light they'll be available in the first half of next year. Computer scientists in the UK have created a robot that's in touch with its emotion. Charles the robot can mimic just about every human expression researchers at Cambridge University wire Charles. With a camera that records that base. For a person to replicate the expressions and a matter of seconds talent we'll creep he does just a little bit their brother Daniel him. Premier tech right.

