Transcript for Apple expected to announce slow growth

In today's tech bytes disappointing iPhone sales Wall Street will be closely watching apple today the company will release its second quarter earnings which are expected to confirm that iPhone sales are down. And doctors are hoping to learn more about how social media and negatively affects kids an editorial in the journal pediatrics is calling for doctors to question young people. Above their social media use during routine screenings the editorial also says the average kid opens their first social media accounts at age eleven. An American is suing France over website the French government recently seized the site branch dot com. An American man had purchased the domain name back in 1994. Just two years after world wide web that became publicly available experts say the site could be worth millions of dollars. He's about to get paid indeed a. Those are attacked by time great and.

