Apple to introduce artificial intelligence to the iPhone

More
The tech giant is testing a high-tech microchip that will bring voice and facial recognition, as well as a keyboard that predicts the user's texts.
0:54 | 05/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple to introduce artificial intelligence to the iPhone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47700970,"title":"Apple to introduce artificial intelligence to the iPhone","duration":"0:54","description":"The tech giant is testing a high-tech microchip that will bring voice and facial recognition, as well as a keyboard that predicts the user's texts. ","url":"/Technology/video/apple-introduce-artificial-intelligence-iphone-47700970","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.