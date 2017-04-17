Apple obtains permit to test self-driving vehicles

More
Apple is one of 30 companies, including Tesla and Google, racing to release self-driving vehicles.
0:56 | 04/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple obtains permit to test self-driving vehicles
There in today's tech bytes apple now has a permit to test self driving vehicles apple joins about thirty other companies like tests like Google and the race to build self driving vehicles. Apple hasn't confirmed the project but software test will reportedly begin soon. Google is now offering fashion tips to help you pick out the perfect outfit that can you believe this and has introduced a new feature called style ideas. When you use your mobile app to look at things like dresses or shirts. They'll get a bunch of images showing. How that item can be worn perfect for news anchors and Rollins are helping protect swimmers from sharks. Researchers at Australia and California have attached cameras to the aircraft so here so works in the drone spot sharks underwater allowing lifeguards warn swimmers. The Australian version includes megaphones to provide an immediate alert. The sheriff it really says it get out of water and how hooked he. Perhaps along giving its peace of mind that particular time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46839098,"title":"Apple obtains permit to test self-driving vehicles","duration":"0:56","description":"Apple is one of 30 companies, including Tesla and Google, racing to release self-driving vehicles.","url":"/Technology/video/apple-obtains-permit-test-driving-vehicles-46839098","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.