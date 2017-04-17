Transcript for Apple obtains permit to test self-driving vehicles

There in today's tech bytes apple now has a permit to test self driving vehicles apple joins about thirty other companies like tests like Google and the race to build self driving vehicles. Apple hasn't confirmed the project but software test will reportedly begin soon. Google is now offering fashion tips to help you pick out the perfect outfit that can you believe this and has introduced a new feature called style ideas. When you use your mobile app to look at things like dresses or shirts. They'll get a bunch of images showing. How that item can be worn perfect for news anchors and Rollins are helping protect swimmers from sharks. Researchers at Australia and California have attached cameras to the aircraft so here so works in the drone spot sharks underwater allowing lifeguards warn swimmers. The Australian version includes megaphones to provide an immediate alert. The sheriff it really says it get out of water and how hooked he. Perhaps along giving its peace of mind that particular time.

