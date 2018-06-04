Transcript for Apple pushes back release date for Mac Pro desktop to 2019

In today's tech likes apple pushes back the Mac Pro again. Executives say a new version of the company's desktop won't be out until when he nineteen. A new macro hasn't released in more than four years apple says the new one is still in development. Flying from New York to London could take less than three hours in a supersonic plane being developed by NASA. Fill the space agency signed a nearly quarter billion dollar contract with Lockheed Martin to build NASA's first experimental jet to more than a decade. It would bring back supersonic jet travel for the first time since the concorde. And scientists have harvested their first crop the vegetables and amp. German researchers cultivated salad greens cucumbers and radishes in a high tech green house. By using special lights and water part of a project to help astronauts grow fresh fruit on other planets without Matt Damon's helped. Desert segment.

