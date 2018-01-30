Transcript for Apple reportedly cuts production of most expensive smartphone

It's they sent by to apple is reportedly cutting production of its most expensive phone ever by half the company is now expected to crank out about twenty million iPhone tense in the first quarter of the year. Instead of 40001000. Dollar price tag is being blamed for lower than expected sales. And dozens of medical experts are warning parents not to let their kids use the new messenger kids apps in a letter to FaceBook the group says younger children are not ready for social media accounts. Which they say could undermine the children's development. The app is meant for kids as young as six FaceBook says it provides a safe environments with no pads. And Amazon has opened its own. Amazon rain forced called the spear for its employees in Seattle the giant conservatory house's 40000 plans from fifty countries. With custom LED lights for creating synthetic sunshine escaped her cubicle go to the reinforce those are checked by its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.