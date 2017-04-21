Transcript for Apple sets Earth Day goal

In today's tech likes apple sets an Earth Day goal the tech giant says it hopes that one day all of its gadgets we'll be made only with recycled materials. Apple admits it isn't quite sure yet how it's going to achieve that goal the company already powers 96% of its facilities with a renewable energy. Google home without any new personal touch it can now this is Sokol recognize you by your individual what the at a virtual assistance U feature supports multiple accounts for different users in the same home. It can tell family members apart and cater to their specific requests. An apple and Nike are teaming up for a new Smart watch Nike apple debut next week okay so similar to its predecessors but will feature a white Tim black band with a great face. No word yet done what you'll have to pay port. Does your tech bikes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.