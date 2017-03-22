Apple unveils red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

More
Apple introduces this special edition as part of their red campaign, which contributes to the global fund to fight AIDS.
0:53 | 03/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Apple unveils red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
In today's tech bikes have tracks from apple they include a red iPhone iPhone seven and seven plus. As part of the red campaign which contributes to the global fund to fight aids. The new phone is available on Friday. Apple also unveiled a lower cost iPad Google Maps now lets you know the likelihood of finding parking so the new feature gives a grade of easy medium or limited. The apple will soon allow. Drivers as well to save their parking location meaning no more losing track of your car after the alarm buttons for this it is thought if you lose your phone. We could use one of these to get around New York City germ rush hour. BS UV body lifts up high enough to go over traffic. The bad news is you can actually buy one Verizon just hasn't vehicle made to promote its new car system which connects via Bluetooth. It provides vehicle diagnostics and emergency assistance those are attacked by us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46295076,"title":"Apple unveils red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus","duration":"0:53","description":"Apple introduces this special edition as part of their red campaign, which contributes to the global fund to fight AIDS.","url":"/Technology/video/apple-unveils-red-iphone-46295076","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.