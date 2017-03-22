Transcript for Apple unveils red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

In today's tech bikes have tracks from apple they include a red iPhone iPhone seven and seven plus. As part of the red campaign which contributes to the global fund to fight aids. The new phone is available on Friday. Apple also unveiled a lower cost iPad Google Maps now lets you know the likelihood of finding parking so the new feature gives a grade of easy medium or limited. The apple will soon allow. Drivers as well to save their parking location meaning no more losing track of your car after the alarm buttons for this it is thought if you lose your phone. We could use one of these to get around New York City germ rush hour. BS UV body lifts up high enough to go over traffic. The bad news is you can actually buy one Verizon just hasn't vehicle made to promote its new car system which connects via Bluetooth. It provides vehicle diagnostics and emergency assistance those are attacked by us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.