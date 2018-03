Transcript for Under Armour data breach could affect 150 million

Today's tech bytes and armor gets hit with a master data breach a company says the 150 million of its my fitness app user accounts were compromised. Passwords emails that user names were affected under armour says all users should change their passwords. Netflix has a dream job for binge watchers see official title is editorial analysts AK Netflix library and you watch shows and movies and write descriptions to make sure they're kept classified and categorized accurately no word on what that job pays. Will Smith has battle with side board. Yet the iRobot actor posted a video to his YouTube channel of a date he had with Sophia the robot then things got a bit awkward. I think we can be friends. Let's hang out and get to know each other for a little while Europe my friends let's now. Smith said there's probably a design flaw lizard tech bikes.

