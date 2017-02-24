Transcript for A big change to Facebook Live

In today's tech bytes a big change is coming to the popular FaceBook life yet when you might not like FaceBook is going to start putting more TV commercial style ad breaks in FaceBook a live video ZA said no one. Also tests are starting on ad breaks in traditional news feeds videos. Because of their a lot of streaming options for Oscar Sunday either watch this ceremony itself yet isn't a big thumbs up on abc.com or check out the ABC at or abcnews.com. For special red carpet and backstage coverage. Okay take a look at these tigers they're showing us something drones can't do. They can't make lazy tigers exercise for somewhat zoo keepers thought their cats. Would chase the drone Boies assumes the hunt let's say cut up to a they slotted at the air made it chew toy out of it tiger has won it. Drones that the zero so that thing right there in the middle that was supposed to be their treadmill and outward dense dark desert are back to have a great day.

