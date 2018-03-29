Transcript for Boeing insists ransomware attack didn't cause major damage

In today's tech bikes Boeing insists that ransom where attack didn't cause any major damage reports that it airline maker was hit with you wanna cry virus Boeing isn't confirming the source of the malware the company says the attack didn't affect any of its jet programs. Amazon's stock said the 31 billion dollar tumbled following a report that president drop. Is obsessed with going after the company sources told a news site. Act CEOs the president wants to target Amazon's tax payments and business model the regulations but the White House says there are no plans to take action. A fifteen year old from Virginia just traded in his social media handled for a luxury trip to Spain. Carnival cruise line peppered Darian lips gums Virginia town with signs and hopes of getting him to give up this map chat name act carnival cruise. And it worked daring claim to handle cleaves is nine years old mark by an out in the fan are headed to Spain if they are those your check I have a great day.

