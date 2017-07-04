Transcript for Comcast unveils plans for new wireless service 'Xfinity Mobile'

And today's tech bytes Comcast sharing the details of its upcoming wireless service boasting cheaper options in the top carriers. Egg spinning any mobile is offering unlimited talk text and data for as low as 45 dollars a month. Or you can pay per gig it'll be available only to existing Comcast customers that's about it surprised by the pop up interacting your FaceBook news feed gathering was social networks in the latest attempt to educate you about faith news. If you click on it you'll get a tutorial on how to tell the difference between real. And all sources on line. An Amazon is going on a hiring spree. The e-commerce giant plans to add 30000. Part time jobs in the US this year about 5000 of those jobs will be work from home positions nicely you had me at work from home. Again the lizards are rights understanding your pajamas today we have a great one.

