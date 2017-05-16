Delta Airways attempts to speed up the check-in process

More
A self-service baggage drop that uses facial recognition technology will be tested this summer.
0:52 | 05/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta Airways attempts to speed up the check-in process
In today's sect like speeding up the airport check in process Delta Airlines will soon test a self service baggage drop. It uses facial recognition to verify identity. Instead an agent you know compare your face with your passport photo of the airline will tested on this summer. In Minneapolis meanwhile Lowe's is trying out a new access skeleton you have so the company says it helps employees a list a move heavy objects. More easily. And they are trying it out at a store in Virginia for now no word on when he might be used. More widely pretty cool and listen in numbers this morning showing the average starting salary for college graduates is almost 50000 dollars watch how were these people. Didn't bull apparently a lot of the top salaries are tech related. Software developer 65000 a year engineers 63000 scientists and researchers. Over 58000. But is your starting salary that's not my ending salary goes your tech bytes have been.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47434107,"title":"Delta Airways attempts to speed up the check-in process","duration":"0:52","description":"A self-service baggage drop that uses facial recognition technology will be tested this summer.","url":"/Technology/video/delta-airways-attempts-speed-check-process-47434107","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.