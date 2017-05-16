Transcript for Delta Airways attempts to speed up the check-in process

In today's sect like speeding up the airport check in process Delta Airlines will soon test a self service baggage drop. It uses facial recognition to verify identity. Instead an agent you know compare your face with your passport photo of the airline will tested on this summer. In Minneapolis meanwhile Lowe's is trying out a new access skeleton you have so the company says it helps employees a list a move heavy objects. More easily. And they are trying it out at a store in Virginia for now no word on when he might be used. More widely pretty cool and listen in numbers this morning showing the average starting salary for college graduates is almost 50000 dollars watch how were these people. Didn't bull apparently a lot of the top salaries are tech related. Software developer 65000 a year engineers 63000 scientists and researchers. Over 58000. But is your starting salary that's not my ending salary goes your tech bytes have been.

