New details revealed about Samsung's new Galaxy S8 phone

Priced between $850-$950, the official unveiling will be on March 29.
0:54 | 03/20/17

Comments
Transcript for New details revealed about Samsung's new Galaxy S8 phone
In today's tech likes new details revealed about Samsung's new galaxy S eight reports say the devices may come in shades of black gray and silver. W priced between about 850 and 950 dollars depending on the sides the official unveiling is a week from Wednesday. I got news for Netflix binge watchers. Yeah the days of seeing the same control over and over again let me numbered. The company's pressing a button that lets users skip a show's title sequence. No word yet if the feature is here to stay and finish at some good news for people looking to buy Nintendo switched from GameStop the nation's largest video game retailer. Is getting more of them on Wednesday Nintendo also plans to double production. The console which retails for 300 dollars has been out of stock. Or ridiculously. Marked up summer selling on eBay for 4000 dollars so thank you know yet visitor writes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

