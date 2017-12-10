Transcript for Disney's 'Movies Anywhere' service is coming

If today's tech bytes for Hollywood studios are joining our parent company Disney and launching the movies anywhere service today. Using a free app and website users can now access more than 7300. Movies from Disney fox Sony universal and Warner Bros. Through their TVs computers and mobile devices. Amazon celebrating ten years of its Kindle. And its large December 7 inch screen the new Kindle oasis also features a bigger battery providing up to six weeks of Reading time. Prices for the new bathtub ready Kendall start at 250 dollars. And Nintendo appears to be leaving clues about a new game boy yet trademark has been filed in Japan featuring a picture of the original console. Although it does not mention game boy classic by name it does cover certain programs. And storage for electronic game machines we'll let have text yes we need that commercials did you do this attack brings to do to him.

