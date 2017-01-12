EKG band for Apple Watch can monitor your heart rhythm

The Food and Drug Administration cleared a sensor that pairs with an app that can detect an abnormal heart rhythm.
0:50 | 12/01/17

In today's tech by an accessory for the apple watch that can monitor your heart rhythms it's a sensor that snaps onto abandoned went there with an app can detect abnormalities the user touches that says are for quick EKG reading. Which can then be sent to a doctor. And General Motors has started a countdown to sell body police of the taxi. It's GM says those fleets can hit the streets of several cities in 2019. The robot taxis would not have backup drivers they should cost about a buck fifty per mile. And AT&T has compiled a list of the top why do Google questions by state in Louisiana the top question people ask Google is true my. CNN. Washington DC in my home the top searches. Why why sweat so much not meet Kenneth button. Biden Isaacson much and in Arizona before Google Wave why do people lie mighty Hudson I don't know but I do know that visitor tech bytes have a great day.

