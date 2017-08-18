Transcript for Emergency SOS on your iPhone

It today said Mike a new safety feature for iPhone users when I asked eleven is released this all seven will make it easier to contact emergency services unit you tap the home button five times that option to call 911. We'll pop up. Your streaming service bill soon may be going up more states and cities are looking into taxing subscription fees to services like Netflix Amazon and Hulu. The so called Netflix taxes already in place in Florida Pennsylvania and Chicago those taxes could add up to more than fifty dollars a year. And McDonald's sent the tech world into a frenzy that fast food chain sent that digital coupons with what appeared to show. The iPhone eight which has not rule in the mail yet but it turns out they image it was just a rendering from a tech reporter that McDonald's and abusing hall easily and I am radio. Allow those your tech by a British.

