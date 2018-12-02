Equifax hack reportedly worse than originally thought

More
The credit-reporting agency says hackers gained access to tax records and email addresses in addition to social security numbers and birthdays.
0:54 | 02/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Equifax hack reportedly worse than originally thought
And today's tech bikes they Equifax hack worse than originally thought. The credit reporting agencies says hackers gained access to tax records and email addresses in addition to Social Security numbers and birth dates Equifax first revealed the data breach job. 145. Million records last year. In cigarette is testing a screen shot warnings deaf for select users the new feature will notify them when someone takes a screen shot of their story. If a caller takes a screen shot you'll see her camera shutter logo next to their name in the list of story viewers. And Chinese police have a new weapon for locating fugitives facial recognition units mounted on glasses. And the devices are about to get a major tests they'll be used next week. When hundreds of millions of Chinese are traveling for their Lunar New Year holiday the future is now be on the lookout. Does your tech might have a good day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53015413,"title":"Equifax hack reportedly worse than originally thought","duration":"0:54","description":"The credit-reporting agency says hackers gained access to tax records and email addresses in addition to social security numbers and birthdays. ","url":"/Technology/video/equifax-hack-reportedly-worse-originally-thought-53015413","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.