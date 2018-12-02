Transcript for Equifax hack reportedly worse than originally thought

And today's tech bikes they Equifax hack worse than originally thought. The credit reporting agencies says hackers gained access to tax records and email addresses in addition to Social Security numbers and birth dates Equifax first revealed the data breach job. 145. Million records last year. In cigarette is testing a screen shot warnings deaf for select users the new feature will notify them when someone takes a screen shot of their story. If a caller takes a screen shot you'll see her camera shutter logo next to their name in the list of story viewers. And Chinese police have a new weapon for locating fugitives facial recognition units mounted on glasses. And the devices are about to get a major tests they'll be used next week. When hundreds of millions of Chinese are traveling for their Lunar New Year holiday the future is now be on the lookout. Does your tech might have a good day.

