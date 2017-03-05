Facebook to hire 3,000 workers to monitor content

More
The new hires will join the 4,500 people Facebook already has reviewing content.
0:27 | 05/03/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook to hire 3,000 workers to monitor content

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47189857,"title":"Facebook to hire 3,000 workers to monitor content ","duration":"0:27","description":"The new hires will join the 4,500 people Facebook already has reviewing content.","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-hire-3000-workers-monitor-content-47189857","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.