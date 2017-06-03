Transcript for Facebook launches 'disputed' news tag

It's a they sent Mike to the disputed news tag start showing up on FaceBook the label wet lab quietly over the weekend with links explaining why those stories are disputed FaceBook had promised that it would do something. About big news so here's a stark. Apple is falling behind in American classrooms. Use of Max and ipads in schools hit and new low last year accounting for just 90% of the market. According to research company schools are opting to go with less expensive chrome book and windows devices. And while the Nintendo switch into getting high marks from tech writers and gamers its flavor is not. Yet gamers have been tweeting about how awful the cartridges taste Nintendo says it applied a bettering agent to those cartridges to keep people from. Putting them in their mounts apparently it's not working instead more people are trying it. Just lick your remote control ahead of those your facts right.

