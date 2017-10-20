Transcript for Facebook tests new subscription model for Instant Articles

In today's tech bytes of those free news articles on FaceBook. May soon cost you FaceBook is teaming up with publishers including the Boston Globe the economist and the Washington Post to test the new subscription model and its instant article back. The tests will only be done of his what's android. It can't reach a deal so far with apple. A new study finds that kids sound or nine years old are spending ten times longer watching their screens than they did just six years ago and it turned out those child Smart watches that allow parents to keep track of their kids are full of security holes. Researchers say many models are vulnerable to hackers and take a look at CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos. 300 feet above ground smashing a bottle of champagne to open a new wind farm in west Texas it's a company's largest ever wind farm Amazon says it will add one million megawatt hours of clean energy to the grid. Each year well those are attacked by its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.