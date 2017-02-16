Facebook unveils job postings feature

More
New tools allow businesses to post job listings for potential employees.
0:51 | 02/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Facebook unveils job postings feature
In today's tech bikes job postings on FaceBook. New features allow businesses to post openings and prospective employees to search for new positions FaceBook says the features are aimed at small and medium size businesses that might struggle to find the right people higher. Apple is joining other tech giants venturing into the world of original programming computers company's first contribution is a new series called planet of the apps. It premieres later this year and is described as shark tank for the iPhone app world cool story and this is a great one a seven year old job applicant has been led down easy by Google CEO the threat pictures of golf carts and slides in the Google offices prompted glowing Bridgewater to really want a job at Google so she sat down a wrote this letter to Google the CEO writing back telling clearly. Keep working hard and apply when she gets out of school but she got a response it's more on the NASDAQ now we get that he did. Desert epics.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45529110,"title":"Facebook unveils job postings feature","duration":"0:51","description":"New tools allow businesses to post job listings for potential employees.","url":"/Technology/video/facebook-unveils-job-postings-feature-45529110","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.