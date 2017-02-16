Transcript for Facebook unveils job postings feature

In today's tech bikes job postings on FaceBook. New features allow businesses to post openings and prospective employees to search for new positions FaceBook says the features are aimed at small and medium size businesses that might struggle to find the right people higher. Apple is joining other tech giants venturing into the world of original programming computers company's first contribution is a new series called planet of the apps. It premieres later this year and is described as shark tank for the iPhone app world cool story and this is a great one a seven year old job applicant has been led down easy by Google CEO the threat pictures of golf carts and slides in the Google offices prompted glowing Bridgewater to really want a job at Google so she sat down a wrote this letter to Google the CEO writing back telling clearly. Keep working hard and apply when she gets out of school but she got a response it's more on the NASDAQ now we get that he did. Desert epics.

