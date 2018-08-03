Transcript for FBI paid Best Buy's Geek Squad members to act as informants

In today's tech bytes of the Geek Squad and the fact assessed by confirms that some members of its Geek Squad were paid by the FBI act as an informant. The concern is those Geek Squad members were acting without towards. Amazon is operating a cut rate discounts on as prime membership for customers on Medicaid qualifying recipients of Medicaid are now eligible for a discounted prime membership of 599 a month. It said of the normal 1299 a month. Well finally Amazon is trying to stop Alexa from doing this. Users say LX Sobel left without warning sometimes lend voice assistant is not even being used Amazon says. It was caused by Alexa mistakenly hearing. Elects not laugh so it's changed the phrase necessary to make Alexa Google. That's not where to go. Those are segment had a great day.

