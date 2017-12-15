Transcript for Free Shipping Friday arrives

Today sect bites it's free shipping day for online shoppers about 1000 major retailers like Macy's JC Penney target and best buy are all waiting. Shipping fee is all day there's no minimum purchase needed and deliveries guaranteed by Christmas Eve. Now FaceBook is changing how it delivers ads next year 62 spots will run at the start at some video meantime ads in the middle of videos will only be allowed. If that video is at least three minutes long. AOL instant messengers signing off for dead after it when he year Bryant yet it rains a long before FaceBook and snap jab but the Czech service known for those. Excruciating dial ups and catchy screen names failed to evolve as a world shifted to Smartphones and social media. So do. Those protect rights.

