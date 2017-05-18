Transcript for Google Assistant is now available for iPhone users

In today's tech banks there's a showdown set to take place on your iPhone so users now have access to Google's assistant. That means Google's app will go head to head against series. Experts say serious injured access but Google assistant may provide more suggestions McDonald's is expanding its Mac delivery service partnership with who greets folks in Chicago Columbus Los Angeles and Phoenix can now get their big Macs and Fries delivered. But delivery lunches first in cities across Florida. And here's something that might make it easier to carry your body and your cup of Joseph. It's apparent if case that can grow espresso but his of the makers they're trying to raise funds on kick started the case is set to. That apple and android devices but doesn't come with a little espresso cup didn't know it doesn't that show her own mini boom and another this one. Does your tech bytes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.