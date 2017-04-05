Transcript for Google Docs phishing scam alert

And today's tech sites Google is taking steps to fight Phishing scam yet at scam is aimed at stealing your personal information Google says if you receive an email from someone asking you to open the Google doc. And you don't know the center then don't open email. They expect CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company stepping up efforts to monitor online contents and remove violent videos to do that. Based of his hiring 3000 new employees over the next year the move follows a recent criticism that FaceBook has an active fast enough to pull violent images down. And for the first time a majority of households across the country. Using only cell phones with no land lines inside. A new government report found fifty point 8% of all US homes have gone strictly multiple but get this among newly meals and that rate. Prices more than 70%. To 30% of millennial households have land mine who are there. Does your tech types are greater.

