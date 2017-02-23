Transcript for Google is expanding its carpool service Waze

And today tech sites Google is expanding carpal service that would rival over the service works through the ways Abbott allows commuters to pick up extra passengers for a small fee. It'll expand in the US over the next few months a big change is now in place on Inkster grant you can post a mix of ten pictures and videos as a single carousel the limit. Previously had been spot now friends will see blue dot on the post indicating it's a carousel the feature rule were allowed on both IOS and android over the next few weeks. And Apple's future ideas will come from here it's giant new headquarters in California called apple park it opens at April. It's got room for 121000 workers the grounds have 9000. Trees it was mostly conceived by Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs. Who described the whole thing as a space ship and the theater in there will be named after jobs and goes right back.

