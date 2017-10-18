Transcript for Google's Pixel 2 phones hitting Verizon stores

In today's tech bytes Google's pixel to bonds are hitting practice stories today and they are getting rave reviews at the second generation phone for Google is being described as the best android phone you can buy. With a bright display increased battery life and squeeze a bull edges that summoned Google assistant. Artist faces a Smart home device promising to get anyone healthy garden regardless of location okay so it monitors waters and even protects from pesky critters with a splash of water. The device a solar powered but comes with a backup battery for those cloudy days finally fully automated cars are under way to New York City. GM and the company crews automation we'll test autonomous cars in the Big Apple next year so the cars would be shabby bowls there would be an engineer behind the wheel. And an observer in the front passenger seat as well which one of those gonna hunt on tax that will be the others that your check by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.