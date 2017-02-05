Government issues 'urgent' hoverboard warning after fatal fire

After a fatal house fire sparked by an exploding hoverboard, the government issued an "urgent warning" advising consumers to immediately stop riding or charging LayZ Board hoverboards -- products not among the 500,000 boards recalled last July.
The government has an urgent warning about hover boards after a fatal house fire consumers are being told to stop using and charging lazy Boortz. Hover boards they were linked to a house fire that killed two girls in Pennsylvania in March. It's the first time the government has directly linked to hover boards of fatal fire those cover words by the way were made in China more than 3000 units were imported to the US.

