A group of parents attempt to keep smartphones out of the hands of children

A doctor in Colorado is leading the charge for a new law to prohibit the sale of smartphones for kids under the age of 13.
0:55 | 06/19/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for A group of parents attempt to keep smartphones out of the hands of children
In today's sector life said a group of parents in Colorado wants to keep Smartphones. Out of the hands of kids doctors leading the charge for a lot prohibiting the sale of Smartphones both to and full or. Kids under thirteen. Ten Farnham says kids with Smartphones become reclusive and lose interest in outside activities so does everybody else it's back to the feature on the video gaming scene. A jar is coming out with a new console 24 years after its last system hit the market. Atari CEO confirmed the news that comes four years after the company filed for bankruptcy and it's a new milestone for Katy Perry Twitter. Tweeted congratulations Katy Perry the first to reach 100 million followers and the pop start treating back her gratitude saying thank you Twitter for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice she's a prolific Tweeter you might say. Weird time you're close to that yes I've got one. Does your time thanks mom. I'm not I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

