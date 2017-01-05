Transcript for Hacker targets Netflix by releasing 'Orange is the New Black' season 5 episodes

In today's tech bike hacker targets Netflix the other group carried through on a thread releasing nearly all of the upcoming season five of oranges in the black. That season is supposed to debut in June it also claims to have unreleased shows from other networks as well. Google is rolling out its latest operating system to a number of select devices the end dredged seven point oh knew it allows you to split two apps on one screen. There's a feature for quick replies to emails without opening the app. And it also supports Google's upcoming virtual reality platform and an Ohio family hosted a billionaire for dinner. We've FaceBook founder Mark Zuckerberg stopped by everybody has that ever dined with a more family and Newton falls and he said he liked to hear about their concerns. All part of his New Year's resolution to visit all fifty states is at a of the plastic plates and forks and grandma seems interest. And feared that might.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.