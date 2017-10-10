Transcript for Hulu lowers monthly subscription plan for new customers

And today's tech site Hulu is cheapest plan just got even cheaper. A week after Netflix announced a price hike boost slashing its monthly subscription with limited commercial so 599. That's down from 799 but the offer only applies to new customers. And it's good for one year. Take a look at Mark Zuckerberg using Facebook's new virtual reality platform in a live webcast. In Facebook's head of virtual reality used opulent stripped headsets to travel to Puerto Rico. To the moment and even to Zuckerberg own living room who have faced a broad populist three years ago and launched the virtual reality called spaces. That back in April. And man's best robot friend is making a comeback Sony is reintroducing. They but they're not suffer a friend was pulled off the market in 2006 because of cutbacks. Reports say the new version will be more of a Smart device than a pet features will include artificial intelligence and Internet connectivity does protect but.

