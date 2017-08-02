Now Playing: YouTube Introduces 360-Degree Live Streaming

Now Playing: YouTube Goes Live

Now Playing: Introducing 'YouTube Live' Features on Your Smartphone

Now Playing: NFL Star Drew Brees Surprises Middle-Schoolers

Now Playing: Vizio Accused of Collecting Data on Customers

Now Playing: Patriots Fan Mark Wahlberg Explains His Early Super Bowl Exit

Now Playing: Behind the Scenes of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's T-Mobile Commercial

Now Playing: South Korea Vows to Strengthen Requirements for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Now Playing: Laptop Explosion Caught on Security Camera

Now Playing: Astronauts Show Off Zero-Gravity Football Skills Ahead of the Super Bowl

Now Playing: NFL Stars Visit NASA Before the Super Bowl

Now Playing: Consumers Warned About Tech Support Phone Scam

Now Playing: Snapchat Files for IPO

Now Playing: Identity Theft on the Rise Despite High-Tech Help

Now Playing: Some of the Most Advanced Cars Come up Short on Safety

Now Playing: Austrian Hotel Held Hostage by Electronic Hackers

Now Playing: Super Bowl Viewers Consider Upgrading Their Television for the Big Game

Now Playing: Walking Tour of The Land Pavilion at Disney's Epcot

Now Playing: Facebook USB Security Keys