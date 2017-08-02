Introducing 'YouTube Live' Features on Your Smartphone

Creators with more than 10,000 subscribers can now use the live streaming feature from their mobile devices.
0:49 | 02/08/17

Transcript for Introducing 'YouTube Live' Features on Your Smartphone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Creators with more than 10,000 subscribers can now use the live streaming feature from their mobile devices.
