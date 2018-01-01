-
Now Playing: Apple drops the price on replacement iPhone batteries immediately
-
Now Playing: iPhone is the highest selling tech product of the year again
-
Now Playing: Texas police use a controversial type of DNA test to identify a suspect
-
Now Playing: CES in Las Vegas kicks off Jan. 9
-
Now Playing: Apple apologizes for slowdown of older model iPhones
-
Now Playing: WattUp device can charge your cellphone from a distance
-
Now Playing: Are social media and video game addiction on the rise?
-
Now Playing: Library of Congress will no longer archive every tweet
-
Now Playing: Analysts lower iPhone X shipment expectations
-
Now Playing: Snowden helps design app for computer hijackings
-
Now Playing: Gadget Gifts 101: Kids' guide to your new tech toys
-
Now Playing: Apple faces at least 2 lawsuits after admitting it intentionally slows down older model iPhones
-
Now Playing: Apple hit with lawsuit after saying it slows down older iPhone models
-
Now Playing: Apple faces lawsuit after admitting to slowing down older iPhones
-
Now Playing: Apple admits slowing down old iPhones
-
Now Playing: Facebook tagging tool can find your face
-
Now Playing: Samsung expected to unveil new Galaxy S9 smartphone
-
Now Playing: New warnings on the possible dangers of cellphones
-
Now Playing: Apple AirPods sold out on Apple website
-
Now Playing: FCC votes to repeal net neutrality rules