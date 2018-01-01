Transcript for iPhone is the highest selling tech product of the year again

In today's second buy the iPhone is again the number one selling tech product of the year by far apple sold 223 million iphones and twice seventeen. More the other top five items combined the Samsung galaxy eight and no eight were distant second with 33 million sold followed by Amazon at go dot. Apple watch in the to no sweat its annual have to wait weeks for discount to replacement battery for your iPhone apple says they're available now at first apple didn't think they'd be available for another month the replacements. Our peace offering up for apple amended to slowing down older iPhone models and Selena Gomez had the third most like message on ins to Graham for the air. About her kidney transplant surgery soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo the announcement of his daughter's birth was second but the top spot those two beyoncé and her announcement. When she was pregnant with the twins. And those you tech sites happy new year.

