Transcript for Jeep goes high tech with new Wrangler

In today's tech by the G goes high tech and the auto maker has announced a plug in hybrid version. Of the Wrangler in 20/20 it's seen as a departure from the rugged Wrangler brand but all the automakers are trying to improve. The fuel efficiency numbers for their lines it's. Looking like Christmas in some parts especially at NORAD. The agency Santa tracking website is up and running. You and your kids won't be able to peak announcing it just yet the site will be limited to games and other activities until early Christmas Eve morning. And humble text message is celebrating its 25 birthday it was December 3 1992 that a British engineer sent the first ever text message. To phone company executive just two words. Merry Christmas under timing today Americans sent and received. Five times as many texts as phone calls. An attribute and her parents are doing that as well Maria does your check but.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.