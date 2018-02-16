Transcript for Mac rumored to be working on fix for Indian character bug

It today sect bikes apple is admitting a serious new problem. With the latest version of its iPhone operating system sending or receiving a specific Indian language character in a message we'll caught the device to crash. Even after re starting texting apps are rendered unusable. Apple is reportedly working on a fix. And a study and dating app shows a lot of contender users get rid of the act quickly. It found 32% of people delete the app on the same day they download it the study also says the most popular day to use dating apps this Thursday. There's two people enters it. And how's this for Conning your way to the top of Michael Short for vertical bicycle will allow you to skip both the stairs and the elevator get did so does concept stage all that's needed now is an investor with deep pockets. To take it to the next level. I next level of those are tech questions. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.