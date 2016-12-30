The Mannequin Challenge Travels to Space

Six crew members aboard the International Space Station pulled it off in zero gravity.
0:28 | 12/30/16

Comments
Transcript for The Mannequin Challenge Travels to Space
In an attic Intel has been taken into a whole new level in and if you ask surrounds it in space had joined did. Here's video from the European Space Agency on board the International Space Station of course a six crew members. Are above the earth and a six month mission they tweeted video of what's probably the first and last in zero gravity mannequin challenge. The ISS there are dropping the Mike on the challenge anyone who still hasn't data management challenge that they could spend time you're done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

