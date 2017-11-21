Massive fine for Uber

Colorado is forcing the company to pay nearly $9 million after the state found out they greenlighted drivers with felony and assault histories.
0:53 | 11/21/17

Transcript for Massive fine for Uber
In today's tech bikes and massive fine for over Colorado is forcing the company of paying nearly nine million dollars est founder Hubert green lighted thousands of drivers. Even with histories that were riddled with felonies assaults fraud and the Microsoft surface laptop comes at a number three Apple's iPhone ten is number two who. And number one is Nintendo switch was lets you play your games at home or on the go still hoping islands attend the not so much. A Paris Hilton is sparking a debate about who invented the cell big yeah Hilton tweeted a photo with Britney Spears from living years ago saying. That's when they invented this LP but her followers were quick to send this on. A much older one from 1839 and a member above all trend in space in 1966 and then there's a violent Rampage those ear tech night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

