-
Now Playing: Autos Go High Tech At CES
-
Now Playing: CES Over the Years
-
Now Playing: Meet the Future of Robotics at CES
-
Now Playing: International Space Station Astronauts Embark on the First Spacewalk of 2017
-
Now Playing: Amazon Alexa's New Features to be Unveiled at CES 2017
-
Now Playing: Amazon's Voice-Activated Echo Dot One of the Best-Selling Devices Over the Holidays
-
Now Playing: 6-Year-Old Mistakenly Orders $170 Worth of Treats While Chatting With Amazon Echo
-
Now Playing: Hottest Products at CES
-
Now Playing: LG Unveils Signature OLED Flat-Panel TV
-
Now Playing: Smart Suitcase Can Be Weighed, Located
-
Now Playing: Mattel's Aristotle Raises Privacy Concerns for Kids
-
Now Playing: Fiat Chrysler Unveils Portal Concept Car at CES 2017
-
Now Playing: Car Infotainment Systems Taken to the Next Level
-
Now Playing: Comparing the Best Touchscreen Gloves
-
Now Playing: Family Sues Apple Over Fatal Crash Involving FaceTime
-
Now Playing: Samsung to Make Public the Results of Galaxy Note 7 Investigation
-
Now Playing: Coin-Operated Toilet Prevents Free Flushing
-
Now Playing: Amazon Patents New Floating Warehouse
-
Now Playing: Samsung to Introduce Quantum Dot Curved Monitor at CES 2017