Transcript for T-Mobile and Sprint are reportedly set to announce a merger agreement

It today's tech likes T-Mobile and sprint are reportedly set to announce a merger agreement. Without giving up any assets could set the stage for a stiff antitrust but would government regulators. The merger would create the country's third largest mobile business behind Verizon and AT&T. Both Ridder CEO says the company will become more aggressive in policing hateful and. Sexual tweaks a promise follows last week hash tag women boycott Twitter protest. That started after temp Twitter temporarily froze actors Rosen account account when she tweeted about Harvey Weinstein. An art lovers haven't informative new tool at their fingertips the Smart of buyout works like Suzanne but it identifies artwork instead of music. He can stand up painting ended up quickly gives you the artists the title an elder historical information. It's already being used at dozens of museums around the world does your checked by a brick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.