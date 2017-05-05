Transcript for Nintendo debuts new 2DS XL

Every on internally chains you're watching ABC news digital we are here today at the launch event for the new Nintendo. Two TSX Allen was a surprise. Announcement last week by Nintendo. Hand today as the first day that people are getting the chance to put their hands on the console and play. Some of the new games are launching the same time as well we're in it. Give you a little preview get some of the details. And actually. Play that console. Ourselves first time that's why I'm here with Cristi Yang Shih is with he. So this was a surprise a lot of people a lot of Nintendo fan. Why come witness to yes exiled it's kind of in between models sorry. But we're really. At its zoo announced that we aren't on scene they knew union candidate X now on tonight's when he. On gates citing agent has always had very deity he held this next. And this is just another sort of proof of icann into that we have a ton of titles party on. A tedious in these systems over 1000 titles in the library in Chile and this is like a perfect sort of in between says Stan. Between then to get to yes and immune intended three Essex house offers perfect balance between price and performance for any user that wants you. Getting in on the fun into that hand counts that you guys actually sat up. And it. Here a family Internet so we can see how it looked compared to the other ones we have that. Two DS here this is new and yes act now that the media textile here. So just tell us a little better about different what you're kind of borrowing from the different family member absolutely so the first inning he's here. Decided in intended idiot you could see that form factor is really different. Any other unit in the case of the TES is two screens at a single unit. It's the lowest price point at 7999. Comes with a keen cat in his miles of great value very sturdy stems of this is really for a younger there. A needy kids that are kind of TD in seeking and getting to first day he gaming system this is a great option you can sort of new take on tomorrow Aaron Tennant lands on the line here a little bit more aware and had it's really easy to pick up and playing. And of course again you have access to you you know all 1000 ivory writes out. Great out of the box play for anyone that's when he needs dedicate in parts of its. Now they need to get tedious excel again this is and uses them months and tonight honey. This is the perfect in between so if you are now a kid like graduating into. A more dedicated wire serious cleaning device. This might be a good option for you it is also. A great value at 149. In. Offers the scene processing power screen size clam shell design as the new media itself. But does not have that in the east screen. And we found that a lot of steamers played differently some gamers love 3-D screen and have it up all the time. But some gamers can do out cell. With a lower price point takes to get into you agree to stem. He don't use a three screen this might be at odds. I was one of the things when you guys announced the launch of this last week that a lot of fans are actually very excited about because they don't. Necessarily need or want the greedy. Graphics and this is something that provides more of what they're looking far. At US majors that even on these two systems look very similar it just. Look at the skies and the screens you guys make sure with the colors and everything that no let's get them. Mistake about another of actors that she is quite nice say it does add the clams up design which is great. The screen is really nice and clean on the top the top screen you can see that we've removes some things on the top screen. So for example of the speakers and now on the bottom. Part of the assistance of its top three looks very clean street lights. And has a very. Modern answer to sleep like I personally I like and it's a great thing and it talks near purse or backpack and very easy to take on the go. And then of course this that this last thing here they need to get greeted excel. Un has three capabilities. Has the same again processing power as the tedious. But if you like at 3-D screen then that's the system. Now do you. Had mentioned kids a few times and you're talking about him graduating from the different systems our kids really the main audience for the news to be six. Audience can it really vary we've seen that a lot of kids are sort of again getting their first daddy Keating Dini in nice device. And and that that got to ES insert that first option but we can see a lot of kids. Means. They dedicate gamers wanting to pick up community that you sound banking for eyes we wanna do is give. Keep all options you know give people options and what they had I would see how they uneasiness. Is sort of ups then and we wanna give them options to get my. Now you guys came out with the Nintendo switch not too long ago which I think is part of why people are so surprised you're coming out at another Eric. Portable console so quickly. But he's really are in in different. So they cannot cannon casserly that you are what you. And I think it's really great about sort of Arlen at right now just did that entire Nintendo. Family so we have that that the handcuff him as you see here that we didn't just lectures on can't sleep in take with you on the so meningitis which is really got premium experience it has. The HD capabilities. Have all the different modes TV note. Hand held mode table top mode. It's Marva multiplayer feel me. Experience whereas that that three yes families Marva dedicated personal experience so at the teen teen. Experience making plays tussle totally different on the two. They don't really compete with each other you know they really sort of working ended here if you look at the lineup. Including into displace you can see the progression you have a very. Good value in an institute yes like and then change you have that perfect in between system between pricing. Performance with the means that you EX now you have a premium. Need to get greedy expect myself where I had a gamer looking for. The top airline system in the hand held market any having to guess what switches sort of your home console. They do that have so I I can see these two existing missing households. And of course you have a very deep live read teams split the Nintendo we ES family. Whereas business looks like you mentioned in Muni bond system RS so we're still building that library although it's monstrous. In meeting titles. So me out playing games to play. Lots of different ways to lots of options thanks Christopher giving us the EU CD tells on the as it does wants. On July 28 is when you can get your hands on it suggested retail price of 14999. And I know you wanna see ads and now we're gonna does think that we're gonna go actually show you how it play is I'm and introduce you to someone nano. Hey they ended meets yeah. Teachers and Nintendo of America he's going to actually play the game lasts so before we get started aren't we can talk through while we get started Hitler and justice the and I now. You guys have a couple new games ever gonna look at that are watching the same day ski console. Yes so the person we have which is right behind him behind knee is in needs hope yet. And it is a brand new adventure style game that a lot of RPG elements and eased into it. I'm essentially all of these people you see on here are new characters. And you essentially cast the role of all the characters in the game as your favorite yeah and friends so for example like this today here. Actually have to browser and Christian game either myself and supper and it would be inning and a thumb exactly I don't know that's gonna pick me back. Helps out a hoax. Selecting usually show you. Here yet they don't show it shows little bit of the games show us how this console works as well you. So this is news. And that this couldn't use extreme options and use the stylus. That but it's. And ethnic with the buttons yet. But this back and I. So now I have Mike you know. Don't hear god anymore in the first world Tokyo first aryan in the eastern hills and I'm gonna go on little adventure. So the story goes. Essentially the dark lord is Krista. In this Crist I really does not yet hit at that. She had stolen all the aces from the the world that utopia that she's put them on monsters so it's a to us seemed to sponsors and restore that this is back to every. Few that it's actually Reggie isn't it. So I have of them at the that you're quite yet but I'm a flexible here. So which is a break here the little bit of bonding relationships are very important and needs of. As you bonds and increase your abilities for attack and to work together in different ways now how does that work for example when you're battling. If you build better bonds they can work to get that to take them and fast. Now tops being at my enemy is on the bottom have the ability to attack it's like my options. So this is really simple so since I know how to plays and I've played many games like four or someone. I can actually played manually insolent an enemy. And taught them myself but as I've never played before recognized select auto battle for those who have you know little bit less experience with the younger generation. This the game that's me for everything. And as he gets hit them that you these guys that if they're flying off in violent acts until. So that's kind of the you see the world until you restore that this and build the community and it's been everything back to normal. And you people and you. Crew and sit these games you can transfer between the different portable systems as well what's different or new about playing it on the two. C ax axe up. Well for the tedious itself this is the great entry point for people who are looking for something a little bit bigger and child. If you're young you may want at noon instead it's easy to audiences this smaller more built for the account of this have a deluxe green. You have you know let's biter and slider form factor this is agreeing checkpoint for people who aren't just in the woodlands. It into the Nintendo and health library of games which you know we have. Miles it's. A lot of games all over the age at once there. And as the clam shell of yeah. Clinton actually fold clothes here and there's a camera. Re here in the middle I had any actual stick aid hospitals to care hospital that's he's been. I have my face buttons and I am eyes which is like a camera button or other options and a pack. Buttons on the back here beside distances for security for the senate. Let us and come included up. Security this is the first time you see all these people are flying at us that the first time people from the media are getting our hands on us. It's very quiet in here while people are in into the game's very very much that. With for the camera I would use the camera for this game a can again. These cameras are on the camera can be used for many differing games for this when a particular. I'm that does not use the actual looking into but you can actually take pictures to make it you're using any other bring the price. So it actually does have its own built in cameras of only with pictures. Outside or place soltys. This is. That's that's a way to use that silly we built with a built in hardware camp for those who are just interest in having to. Every device to take that us now rank and that's me Toby let's is also coming out July 28 the same today that he intended to yes Al comes out we got one more game that we're gonna show you on the other side here. So this is Kate picked men and this is. A game that a lot of people may already be familiar wet so what's new about this right. So ahead pick me in the days they some from some old and older title that we had this is a brand new game he picked me in. Plays the games that most people use it in a different perspective exit to besides filling adventure camp. Where people take these adorable cute Hickman and use them to solve puzzles and take down enemies and you control it his name's captain all the mark. And essentially your ship crash landed on a on the planet. And you're trying to rebuild its shipping get back see your home world's. And we're gonna snack Crist has got it's one of the one of the consoles here we're gonna take our from her. Hello again I mean can he steal that and figure clients demand. OK so picking up rested before. And this game uses the stylus lead the stylus out here. Now what's interesting is you have to use the stylus to throw your Pittman is he has little pick me here. And press the button call them back now my objective is to get you this course that's going to be different puzzles and enemies along the way excellent have to be. Be careful of running out perfect example so as you'd see this shovels really big in this and enemies and picking calling for help here. So it can be it to mean as the captain to me he's taking into safety objective is to defeat. They'll press indicate you know at that time when going to do. Comet that you know and I'm going to be tough on us he sees little fire that. And you know not that so well right now I'm going to walk over. Nancy than any awoke. A tap them on there. Taken down. Ending a little bit of fuel to you. Thanks so why is it assumed that graphics is just becoming ever more important for each console that comes out in this it's just so clear and and that is such a job yes and you know you think about intend and a couple decades ago everything animal definitely when you're coming out with new products. A New Hampshire graphic number one time. What year richer group thing. Not necessarily work as a company we've always been for my understanding about game plan. And graphics are always on the everybody wants to have and that's something that definitely we try to go for but we always had to have unique game play experience. And I think this isn't really speaks of that as you can see it's not just once few minutes T screens and in this game in particular. As it was devastating to you he uses both as one giant experience so we all tried which had innovative try to come up with something very creaky and with a hardware that we. In the experience that we do. Now that's a different experience an actor playing on a bomb on raiders and how right or any any it's something we wished China have that defining experience that Nintendo experience that we had. And the visuals we do China makes of the Grammy this to me this excoriated deadly come a long way from. The gambling days Donna enact aisles and a fuel that on the gambling and had a you know battery electrical time. It's just awesome this is great for me and I think for a lot of people use less because it's such a great horrible experience expect it will be up. I think everyone a lot of people still. Think of these games by his when I got to be all about coming at this event there until of the new game at new gambit he says like don't call it game by. If is that this is the DS are that yes Hadley it's EDS examined excuse me. It's a part of three assailing us that its new Nintendo tedious excel but don't call it again out of him anyway. Letterman if the likes I'm not myself included staff. So that is a look at hate Hickman and of the new games that is available this a Smart a puzzle game on we showed you before Marvin RPG a role playing game. And both of these come out the same day as the new Nintendo team yes excelled at its July 28. So thanks for thank you Dmitry district having us a look. I have to try it out myself now. But thanks for joining us for this first time at this event as an element here New York City that people are getting to put their hands on the surprise new product that was announced. Last month and again our last week and you can get your hands on July 28. Manufacturer's suggested retail price is 14999. And thanks for watching ABC news digital I'm Charlie game.

