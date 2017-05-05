Transcript for Nissan prototype attempts to prevent distracted driving

See today's tech might see ultimate way to avoid being distracted by your phone while driving drop it in prison. That's an idea from niece on a special box in the arm rests that one closed it prevents incoming or outgoing signals including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. They son could put it in Carson. Microsoft is taking cue from apple making crib death announcement overnight it's promising to quote shell of the world what's next at a product unveiling later this month. The speculation is that it's a new tablet had so no more rolling her eyes in the meantime when your goofy dad puts a banana in his ears as a low. Because the data phones are a real thing. It isn't the rechargeable handset it connects to your iPhone or android and it's available on September. The pre order price is forty bucks they're lot of people who says a banana phone has appealed. Desert backed by its appeal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.