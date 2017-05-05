Nissan prototype attempts to prevent distracted driving

More
Nissan is likely to install a mobile phone 'prison' that would block cellular and Wi-Fi signals into new vehicles.
0:51 | 05/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nissan prototype attempts to prevent distracted driving
See today's tech might see ultimate way to avoid being distracted by your phone while driving drop it in prison. That's an idea from niece on a special box in the arm rests that one closed it prevents incoming or outgoing signals including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections. They son could put it in Carson. Microsoft is taking cue from apple making crib death announcement overnight it's promising to quote shell of the world what's next at a product unveiling later this month. The speculation is that it's a new tablet had so no more rolling her eyes in the meantime when your goofy dad puts a banana in his ears as a low. Because the data phones are a real thing. It isn't the rechargeable handset it connects to your iPhone or android and it's available on September. The pre order price is forty bucks they're lot of people who says a banana phone has appealed. Desert backed by its appeal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47225582,"title":"Nissan prototype attempts to prevent distracted driving ","duration":"0:51","description":"Nissan is likely to install a mobile phone 'prison' that would block cellular and Wi-Fi signals into new vehicles.","url":"/Technology/video/nissan-prototype-attempts-prevent-distracted-driving-47225582","section":"Technology","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.